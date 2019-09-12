Ten dead at Mozambique president rally ahead of elections

"What happened is that the gates were closed and they were only opened after the departure of Frelimo candidate, President Nyusi," said Nhumaio.

"Hence everyone inside the 25 de Junho Stadium wanted to leave at the same time and there were people who were pushed and they fell and were trampled," he added.

The incident claimed the lives of at least 6 women and 4 men, according to the party.

Nyusi is hoping for a second term in office at general elections scheduled for October 15. His Frelimo party has dominated power for more than four decades and he is expected to win.

His government and ex-rebel group-turned opposition party Renamo completed a long-awaited peace pact last month, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.

But Renamo has said dozens of its members have come under attack just days after the signing of the historic deal, threatening the landmark agreement.