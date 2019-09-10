Nigeria urged to free children held over Boko Haram ties

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged Nigeria to release thousands of children detained by the military over suspected links with Boko Haram.

The US-based global watchdog said in a 50-page report released in Abuja that thousands of children are being arbitrarily detained in degrading and inhuman conditions in military cells, particularly at Giwa barracks in the restive northeastern city of Maiduguri.

"Many children are held without charge for months or years in squalid and severely overcrowded military barracks, with no contact with the outside world," HRW said.

According to the United Nations, some 3,600 children, nearly half of them girls, are believed to have been detained between January 2013 and March 2019 for suspected involvement with non-state armed groups.

"Children are being detained in horrific conditions for years, with little or no evidence of involvement with Boko Haram, and without even being taken to court," said Jo Becker, children's rights advocacy director for HRW.

"Many of these children already survived attacks by Boko Haram. The authorities' cruel treatment adds to their suffering and victimises them further," he said.