Zimbabwe public hospital doctors strike over pay

Hundreds of doctors in public hospitals across Zimbabwe went on strike on Tuesday demanding their salaries be pegged to the US dollar in the face of spiralling living costs.

"We are not in the wards, we are not at the hospitals. We simply do not have the means, we are incapacitated," Peter Magombeyi, president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, told AFP by phone.

Salaries are fast losing value as the southern African country battles a currency crisis and triple-digit inflation.

A junior doctor's monthly salary in the Zimbabwe currency is now equivalent to around $100, Magombeyi said.