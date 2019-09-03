New fund for wartime victims of sexual violence: Dr Denis Mukwege

DR Congo's Nobel peace prize laureate Denis Mukwege on Sunday announced the October 31 launch of a "World Fund" to compensate victims of sexual violence during armed conflict.

Mukwege, who has been campaigning for such a fund since 2010, made the announcement in a statement from Bukavu, in eastern DR Congo, issued by his Panzi Foundation, which is named after the hospital he runs there.

"We will continue to seek justice throughout the world for the victims, tracing a redline against impunity," wrote Mukwege.