Farmers and animals struggle in drought-hit Botswana

A calf struggles neck-high in the stew-like mud, kicking frantically to make its way across the mire.

Around 38,000 livestock depend on the waters of Lake Ngami in northern Botswana, but the animals — like the lake itself — have been stricken by a crippling drought.

Grazers have to walk long distances in hopes of finding anything to eat. Some succumb to the heat and vultures can be seen feating on their corpses in the sludge of the lake bed.

In May, President Mokgweetsi Masisi officially declared Botswana to be in drought after months of unevenly distributed rains, heat waves and dry spells. Rural households have been especially hit, and are looking to the government for help.