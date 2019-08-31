Ivorian music star DJ Arafat gets royal send-off with grand funeral concert

Tens of thousands of fans of Ivorian singer DJ Arafat, star of the hugely popular musical style "coupe-decale" who died this month in a motorbike accident, gave him a spectacular send-off at the country's main stadium early Saturday.

The overnight funeral concert at the 35,000-capacity Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan began Friday evening and ended early Saturday when Arafat's body was brought for a final farewell.

Placed in the centre of the football pitch, it drew wild applause. Then the mood turned sombre with fans bursting into tears.

"The ceremony was really moving," said Raymonde Nguessan. "We have lost a great man."

Another fan, Samuel Kablan, was in tears as he declared: "Arafat was my life, my source of inspiration."