Boko Haram kill 4 in Nigeria village raid: residents

Boko Haram jihadists have executed four people and abducted two others in a raid on a village in northeast Nigeria, residents said Saturday.

Fighters stormed into Balumri village, 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri on Friday evening, slaughtering four male residents and abducting two others, inhabitants said.

"They (Boko Haram) slit the throats of four people and took away two others," Balumri resident Bura Abdiye said.

"They sneaked into the village on foot after leaving their vehicles at some distance," he said.

The jihadists looted food supplies before withdrawing an hour later, Abdiye said.

Umara Kyari gave the same account, saying Balumri residents were leaving the village for fear of renewed attack.

"After burying the four slain victims of the attack, residents of Balumri are fleeing," Kyari said.