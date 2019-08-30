Children on front line of fight to stop spread of Ebola

Before dawn, Congolese teenager Doneka Kabowo sets off for school in Uganda, negotiating miles of jungle, the threat of armed militias and an international border to reach her classroom.

Every weekday morning, yet another obstacle stands in the way of 15-year-old Kabowo and hundreds of other boys and girls from the Democratic Republic of Congo on their way to school in Uganda. They must undergo daily health checks for Ebola.

"It's tiring, but we're getting used to it. It is to stop Ebola from crossing over," Samuel Baini, another 15-year-old student, told AFP after his health check at Mpondwe, the busiest crossing point between Uganda and the DR Congo.

An Ebola outbreak in DR Congo has killed more than 2,000 people since last August, health officials said Friday.

Ugandans, fearing the deadly virus could breach the porous border, are taking no chances.