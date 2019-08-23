Zimbabwean satirist says she was abducted, beaten for 'mocking govt'

A popular Zimbabwean online comedian and satirist said Thursday she was abducted from her Harare home and beaten by unknown assailants, becoming the latest perceived government critic to be attacked in recent weeks.

Samantha Kureya, popularly known as 'Gonyeti', was forcibly taken from her home by masked and armed men Wednesday evening, beaten up and dumped, she told a local newspaper from her hospital bed.

Kureya told a journalist from the Daily News in a video clip available online that three masked men broke open her bedroom door and pulled her out of bed.

"I was only wearing a top and pants, and when I said 'let me dress' I was slapped, and ordered to look down," she said, adding that she was dragged into a car with her face down.

She said she was taken to a bush where she was told "you are mocking (the) government" as she was kicked, whipped and ordered to roll onto the wet ground.

Kureya said she was also told to strip naked and forced to drink and gargle sewer water.

She was later abandoned, without any clothes.

Kureya walked towards houses and someone threw a dress at her through the window.