I invested R600m in Zimbabwean economy, Frank Buyanga says

Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga has dismissed charges of corruption levelled against him by a Zanu PF politician, and pointed out that he invested $40 million (over R600 mln) into the country's economy.

The Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Lewis Matutu was quoted in a Zim Morning Post article announcing the presence of a list containing the names of all who owned multiple farms, thereby contravening the Zimbabwean government's one person, one farm policy.

The article implicated the Johannesburg based entrepreneur, but outright named the country's former first lady Grace Mugabe as well as Zanu PF member Justice Zvandasara.

In a response carried through multiple adverts in Zimbabwean daily newspapers, Buyanga rejected the allegations, calling them 'malicious, baseless and defamatory'.