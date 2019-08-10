eSwatini MP proposes arresting underage children to curb teen pregnancy

A lawmaker in eSwatini has proposed jail time for underage children as a way to curb teenage pregnancy in the kingdom formerly known as Swaziland, gripped by poverty and a high HIV burden.

"It is my personal opinion that one way to curb teenage pregnancy in the country could be arresting the underage children involved," Michael Masuku said Thursday during a workshop hosted in parliament.

"So arresting them would discourage and scare them from engaging in teenage sex," the MP said.

Masuku said teenage pregnancy should be a punishable offence for both boys and girls engaging in sexual activity.

Adding that incarceration for at least one year would "preserve their virginity and instill good morals", because "they get pregnant even at primary school level," he added.