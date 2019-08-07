Madagascar says remains of UK student who fell from plane now found

Police in Madagascar on Wednesday said villagers had found the remains of a British student who apparently jumped from a plane after opening the aircraft door in mid-air.

Nineteen-year-old Cambridge University student Alana Cutland, who was on a research trip, fell from a light aircraft shortly after it took off from an airport in remote northwestern Madagascar.

Her body was found on Tuesday in the Mahadrodroka forest, police said.

"Villagers have finally found Alana Cutland's body after a fortnight of searching," chief investigator Spinola Edvin Nomenjanahary said.

Police said she apparently jumped from the plane just five minutes after it took off from a small airport at Anjajavy on a flight to the capital Antananarivo on July 25.