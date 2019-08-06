Sudan deal defuses threat of 'slide into chaos'

A hard-won deal between Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders has averted a slide into chaos or even civil war but many questions remain about its implementation, analysts say.

Under the accord, signed Sunday after mediation by the African Union and Ethiopia, a civilian-majority sovereign council will lead Sudan through a transitional period of three years.

"The agreement is not the most ideal but it is better than no deal at all," said Khaled al-Tijani, a Sudanese analyst and editor-in-chief of the Elaf newspaper.

"Sudan could have slid into chaos or maybe a civil war which makes this deal balanced and rational."

The country has been roiled by political turmoil since mass protests erupted in December against veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, and the generals who ousted him months later.