Mugabe still in Singapore hospital since April

Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe remains hospitalised in Singapore where he has been receiving medical care for four months, his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday.

Mnangagwa said in a statement that the 95-year-old Mugabe had been receiving medical care for an undisclosed ailment, and was responding well to treatment.

"Founding president and founding father of our nation (comrade) Robert Mugabe remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention," Mnangagwa said.

"Unlike in the past when the former president would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer from April this year when he left for his latest routine check-up."

Mnangagwa who announced in November last year that Mugabe was now unable to walk because of ill-health and old age, said he had sent a team including chief secretary to cabinet Misheck Sibanda, to Singapore last week to check on the former ruler.