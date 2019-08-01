Sudan general says paramilitaries killed students: Al-Ghad TV

A top Sudanese general has said the six protesters including four school children killed at a rally this week were shot dead by members of a feared paramilitary force.

Tragedy struck Sudan's central city of Al-Obeid on Monday when the protesters were shot dead during a rally against a growing shortage of bread and fuel in the city.

General Jamal Omar from the country's ruling military council accused members of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of firing at the rally.

The rally was initially stopped with batons by a group of RSF forces who were guarding a nearby bank, the general told reporters in the city late Wednesday, quoted by Cairo-based Al-Ghad television network.