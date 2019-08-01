Libya unity govt protests at 'untruths' in UN report

Libya's Government of National Accord has protested at what it said were "untruths" in UN envoy Ghassan Salame's latest report on the conflict in the North African country.

Fayed al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognised GNA which is based in Tripoli, summoned Salame on Wednesday "to deliver a protest note over untruths" in his report to the United Nations Security Council, it said.

Salame, in a videoconference on Monday, raised the alarm over "the increasing frequency of attacks on Mitiga", the Libyan capital's only functioning airport.