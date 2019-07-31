Nigeria insists Boko Haram 'defeated' after 10-year insurgency

Nigeria's presidency claimed Boko Haram's 10-year-old insurgency had been "defeated" but admitted that international jihadists posed a growing threat.

"The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated," the presidency said in a statement late Tuesday.

It said the country was now facing "a mixture" of Boko Haram remnants, criminal groups and jihadists from the Maghreb and West Africa fuelled by turmoil in Libya and the collapse of the Islamic State caliphate in the Middle East.

"As a consequence of these international gangs, we have seen an increase of trans-border crimes and the proliferation of small arms in the Lake Chad Basin area," the statement said.