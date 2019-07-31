Mozambique leader says will ink peace deal with Renamo

Mozambique's president Filipe Nyusi has said he will sign a peace deal on Thursday with Renamo leader Ossufo Momade that will definitively end military hostilities with the former rebel movement-turned-opposition party.

Nyusi made the announcement during an address to parliament on Wednesday, adding that the signing will take place at Renamo's remote military base in the Gorongosa mountains in the central region of the southern African country.

"...Tomorrow I will sign a definitive peace agreement with the Renamo President Ossufo Momade in the Gorongosa Mountain," he said.

In the mid-1970s, Renamo fought a brutal 16-year civil war against the Frelimo government that left one million people dead before the fighting stopped in 1992.