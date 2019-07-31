AU mediator urges prompt trial for killers of Sudanese school children

The African Union's mediator for Sudan called on Wednesday for a speedy trial for those responsible for killing school children at a protest in the city of El-Obeid.

Mohamed Hassan Lebatt also called for the ruling military council and opposition coalition to sign a constitutional declaration they have been wrangling over for weeks.

A joint legal committee from both sides is due to meet later on Wednesday, when it is expected to complete its work on the document, he told a news conference.