Africa

Sudan protest leaders cancel Tuesday talks with generals

By AFP - 30 July 2019 - 12:27
Sudanese protest movement negotiators say they will not meet the country's military generals.
Sudanese protest movement negotiators say they will not meet the country's military generals.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Negotiators for Sudan's protest movement said Tuesday they would not be holding planned talks with the country's ruling generals as they were visiting a town where five teenaged protesters were killed.

"There will be no negotiations today as we are still in Al-Obeid," Taha Osman, a negotiator from the protest movement told AFP by telephone from the town where Monday's killings took place.

"There will be no negotiation today with the Transitional Military Council as our negotiating team is still in Al-Obeid and will return only tonight," another negotiator and prominent protest leader. Satea al-Haj, said.

Night protest in Sudan over civilian's death

Scores of Sudanese demonstrators took to the streets in a Khartoum district on Monday night to protest against the killing of a civilian allegedly by ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan protesters, army rulers ink power sharing deal

The deputy chief of the military council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - who initialled the deal on behalf of the generals on Wednesday - told AFP ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'No one will kill the EFF' - The EFF celebrates its 6th Birthday
'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
X