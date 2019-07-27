Libya government planes strike key Haftar airbase

Libya's UN-recognised government said its forces struck a desert airbase Friday that has been a key staging post for the transport of troops and supplies by eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Since April, the government has been battling an offensive against the capital by Haftar's forces, who already control most of the far-flung oases and oilfields of the desert south as well as their eastern stronghold.

"The air force struck a gathering of mercenaries at the Al-Jufra base, destroying a hangar for drones belonging to a hostile country," on Friday night, government forces said on Facebook.

They said they also destroyed a munitions depot and hit an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft.