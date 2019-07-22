Kenya's cops pounce on finance minister, top officials on graft charges

Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich and other treasury officials were arrested Monday on corruption and fraud charges over a multi-million dollar project to build two mega dams, police said.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had ordered the arrest and prosecution of Rotich and 27 other top officials on charges of fraud, abuse of office and financial misconduct in the latest scandal to rock graft-wracked Kenya.

Rotich, his principal secretary and the chief executive of Kenya's environmental authority then presented themselves to the police.

"They are in custody now awaiting to be taken to court," police chief George Kinoti told AFP.

"We are looking for (the) others and they will all go to court."

Haji said the conception, procurement and payment processes for the dam project -- part of a bid to improve water supply in the drought-prone country -- was "riddled with irregularities".