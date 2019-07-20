Brazilian 'murder' goalkeeper to finish sentence under house arrest

A Brazilian goalkeeper convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend left prison on Saturday to finish the rest of his 22-year sentence under house arrest.

Former Flamengo stopper Bruno Fernandes, jailed in 2013 for his role in the slaying of model Eliza Samudio, could be seen on television being rushed into a vehicle following his release from Varginha prison in Minas Gerais state.

The 34-year-old was originally incarcerated in 2010 for his role in the kidnapping, imprisonment and killing of Samudio, who had sued him for child support for their son.

Bruno, as he is universally known in Brazil, admitted in court he had conspired with friends to kill her and that her body had been fed in pieces to dogs, but never admitted to taking direct part in the murder and disposal of the body.