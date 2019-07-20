Battle for change far from over for women in new Sudan

She may have spent 40 days in jail for demonstrating against president Omar al-Bashir who has since been toppled but activist Amani Osmane says the battle for women's rights in Sudan is far from over.

Women have been at the forefront of the revolt which led to Bashir's overthrow by the military on April 11 after three decades of iron-fisted rule.

Osmane, who is also a lawyer, was detained on the evening of January 12 and escorted to "the fridge", a grim room where interrogations are paired with extreme cold.

"There are no windows, nothing, just air conditioning at full blast and the lights on 24/7," she told AFP.

The fridge is part of a detention centre run by the all-powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in a building on the Blue Nile that runs through Khartoum.

Dozens of activists and political opponents of Bashir's regime have passed through what NISS agents cynically refer to as "the hotel".