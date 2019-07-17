Ghana and Ivory Coast lift threat to suspend cocoa supplies

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest cocoa producers, have ended a threat to stop selling their production in what was a push for higher prices.

In what they called a "historic" move, the two West African neighbours on June 12 vowed to suspend the sale of their 2020/2021 production to buyers unwilling to meet a minimum price of $2,600 per tonne, a move that shook the cocoa market.

The two African nations - which together account for 60 percent of the world's production - are campaigning to end a situation where cocoa producers make only $6 billion in a global chocolate market worth around $100 billion.

"The two countries decided to lift the suspension of sales of the 2020/2021 crop from today July 16," the chief of Ivory Coast's coffee and cocoa council, Yves Kone-Brahima, and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, chief executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, said in a joint statement Tuesday.