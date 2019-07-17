Ethiopia faces showdown over push for new region

The green, blue and red flag of the Sidama people flutters defiantly above government buildings in a southern Ethiopian city where leaders are on the brink of declaring a breakaway region.

The Sidama say they plan to unilaterally declare their own federal state this week - a move analysts say could inflame Ethiopia's political crisis and lead to bloodshed.

In Hawassa, the would-be capital of the proposed state, motorbike riders blared their horns on Monday as young men ran through the streets waving flags and singing songs in anticipation of the announcement.

The feared showdown touches on the issue of autonomy - the bedrock of a federal system designed to provide widespread ethnic self-rule in a hugely diverse country.

At present, Ethiopia is partitioned into nine semi-autonomous regions. The constitution requires the government to organise a referendum for any ethnic group that wants to form a new entity.