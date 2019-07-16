Benin readies for return of treasures taken by France

The display cases at the royal palaces in Benin's sleepy southern town of Abomey are coated in dust and the exhibition halls plunged in darkness.

But local tourism chief Gabin Djimasse hopes all this will change with the return of 26 artefacts from former colonial master France and the construction of a new museum to hold them.

"These objects are a chance for the survival of the site," Djimasse told AFP as he toured the vast courtyards lined with bas-relief dating back to the 18th-century Dahomey Kingdom.

"They will allow us to build a new museum and make the royal palaces more economically sustainable."

In November President Emmanuel Macron took the landmark decision to return the artworks - including a royal throne - taken by French troops over a century ago and housed at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.