Beaten and abused, Sudan's women bear scars of fight for freedom

After six years abroad, Khadija Saleh returned to Sudan in March to join protesters in the streets demanding change.

She was taking part in a sit-in near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum on June 3 when security forces stormed in. The area had become a centre for anti-government protests.

Saleh said she was beaten with sticks, and still wears bandages on her wounds.

"I came back from a safer place because I want a better future for this country," the 41-year-old said.

Women were a driving force during months of protests against President Omar al-Bashir's 30-year rule, before he was replaced by a military council in April.

But the protests didn't stop as demonstrators demanded the military swiftly hand power to civilians, leading to a stand-off and then a crackdown.

Nahid Gabralla, a 53-year-old activist, said she was beaten and threatened with rape during the June 3 raid.