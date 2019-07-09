Suspended sentence for corrupt Cape Town driver's licence examiner

A driver's licence examiner who took bribes for learner’s and driver’s licences in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has been sentenced to a five-year jail term.

However, the Bellville regional court wholly suspended the sentence imposed on Leticia Chatburn, 45, for five years after she pleaded guilty to corruption last Thursday.

Chatburn is one of six driver’s licence examiners who were arrested in December for corruption at Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha testing centre, along with a security guard.

Chatburn pleaded guilty on all charges and was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, suspended for five years with stringent conditions.

The case against the five other examiners and the security guard continues next week, Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase said.