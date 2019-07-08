DRC's rebel leader 'Terminator' convicted of crimes against humanity

International Criminal Court judges on Monday convicted a Congolese rebel chief nicknamed "Terminator" of war crimes, including massacring civilians and sexual enslavement, in a much-needed victory for prosecutors in The Hague.

Bosco Ntaganda's forces carried out horrific attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, including one in a banana field that left babies and children disembowelled, or with their heads smashed in, judges said.

The 45-year-old was a "key leader" who recruited child soldiers and gave "direct orders to target and kill" non-combatants.

Ntaganda was found guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, directing attacks against civilians, displacing civilians, rape, sexual slavery and enlisting children under the age of 15.

"Mr Ntaganda rallied the troops prior to battle, he gave direct orders to the troops during operations, and he debriefed them afterwards," head judge Robert Fremr said.