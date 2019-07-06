Togo ruling party triumphs at first local polls in 30 years

Togo's ruling party has cruised to victory at the first local elections in 32 years in the West African nation that has been dominated by one family for decades, results said.

Voters in the country of 8 million people cast their ballots on Sunday at a poll Western powers described as an "important step in strengthening local democracy".

Some opposition parties took part after boycotting parliamentary elections last year in protest at President Faure Gnassingbe's grip on power.

Gnassingbe has ruled the country for 15 years since he succeeded his father Eyadema Gnassingbe, who led the country with an iron first for 38 years after taking over in a coup.

Parliament in May approved a constitutional change allowing Gnassingbe to run two more times and potentially remain in office until 2030.