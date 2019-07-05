Sudan generals, protesters in landmark deal on new governing body

"We want to reassure all political forces and armed movements and all those who took part in the change... that this agreement is all-inclusive and does not exclude anyone," the ruling military council's number two, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said after the deal was reached.

Tension between the two sides had soared after a brutal raid on a longstanding protest camp outside army headquarters in Khartoum that killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds on June 3.

Lebatt did not specify the exact make-up of the new ruling body, but prominent protest leader Ahmed al-Rabie told AFP it would comprise six civilians, five of them protest movement nominees, and five military representatives.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which took the lead in organising the long months of protests, said a final draft of the agreement would be ready for signing by the two sides by Monday.

It said the transition would last three years and three months, and confirmed: "The first 21 months will be presided by the military: the last 18 months will be presided by the civilians."

'Blood not shed in vain'

The eagerly waited deal triggered celebrations on the streets of Khartoum from before dawn into Friday.

Chants of "the martyrs' blood has not been shed in vain" and "civilian rule, civilian rule," reverberated around the city as security forces kep a low profile, an AFP correspondent reported.