Africa

UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes

By Reuters - 04 July 2019 - 13:11
Migrants stand outside a detention centre in Tripoli. The UN said the air strike, which killed at least 53 people "may amount to a war crime".
Migrants stand outside a detention centre in Tripoli. The UN said the air strike, which killed at least 53 people "may amount to a war crime".
Image: Mahmud TURKIA / AFP

 The United Nations said on Thursday it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from airstrikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention centre late on Tuesday.

A U.N. humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

"There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape," the U.N. report said.

At least 40 killed in strike on Libya migrant detention centre, official says

At least 40 killed in strike on Libya migrant detention centre, official says
News
1 day ago

UN attacks 'ghastly' conditions in Libya migrant detention centres

The UN attacked Friday horrific conditions in migrant detention centres in Libya, with dozens dying from tuberculosis and hundreds scraping by on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X