Africa

Two dead in Nigeria petrol pipeline fire

By AFP - 04 July 2019 - 13:38
Two people died in the fire.
Two people died in the fire.
Image: 123RF/ Weerachai Khumfu

Two people were killed and over 30 vehicles burnt on Thursday after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said.

The incident, which happened in the early hours in the Ijegun area, is the latest in a long string of such accidents.

"We have recovered two burnt bodies and rescued eight others with severe burns," Lagos State Emergency Mangement Agency (LASEMA) head Femi Osanyintolu told AFP.

He said more than 30 vehicles caught fire.

The inferno was caused by vandals who broke open a state-run pipeline in order to steal petrol, he said.

Security agents intercepted the thieves as they were transferring the petrol to their trucks, Osanyintolu said.

At least 10 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker blast

The truck overturned close to shops as it was travelling through the village of Ahumbe in Benue state on Monday.
News
2 days ago

"In a bid to escape arrest, the vandals spilled some of the petrol into drainages and set it on fire," he said.

"The fire then spread back to the point where the vandals had siphoned the fuel and exploded," he said.

Osanyintolu said firefighters were battling to put out the inferno, adding that the toll might rise further.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which owns the pipeline, had been informed.

"Vandals are responsible for the incident and some of them are affected in the inferno," he said.

Cameroon state oil refinery declares force majeure after blast

Cameroon state oil refinery declares force majeure after blast
News
1 month ago

He said the area had been cordoned off, and called on the NNPC to shut down the pipeline to cut off the fire.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer and exporter, runs a network of pipelines that transport crude and petrol across the vast nation.

Hundreds of lives have been lost in recent years from fuel theft that culminates in a fire or explosion.

On Monday, at least 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Ahumbe, in the central state of Benue, when a petrol tanker crashed and then exploded as a crowd gathered to scoop up leaking fuel.

In June, at least 30 people were killed in a petrol tanker fire in southern Rivers state.

Nigerian gunmen kill police, kidnap two Shell workers: police

In past such attacks, the victims have often been released after a few days once ransoms are paid.
News
2 months ago

Shell and government workers freed in Nigeria: police

Two Shell oil and four government emergency workers kidnapped in Nigeria's restive oil-rich south in two separate attacks last week have been freed, ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X