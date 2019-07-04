Fresh protests over disputed elections in Malawi

Thousands of people gathered in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Thursday to demonstrate against the re-election of President Peter Mutharika, which protestors say was due to fraud.

About 3,500 marchers headed towards parliament where a two-day vigil is planned against the result of the May 21 presidential vote.

Many shops were closed and police were heavily deployed, AFP journalists saw.

In Blantyre, the financial capital, protesters said they had been attacked and forced to disperse by people wearing T-shirts showing support for the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP).

Gift Trapence, of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition which organised the protests, accused DPP "thugs" of inciting violence.