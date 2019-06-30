Night work: Power cuts add to Zimbabwe's mounting woes

Zimbabwe's worsening electricity shortages mean power is often only available for a few hours in the middle of the night, forcing furniture maker Richard Benhura to start work at 11:00 pm.

It is just one aspect of the country's dire economic difficulties as official inflation nears 100 percent and supplies of daily essentials such as bread and petrol regularly run short.

"If you want to work, you have to be here overnight and start when the electricity comes on until it goes off around 4:00 am," Benhura, 32, told AFP as he made some wooden backrests for chairs.

At the open-air Glen View furniture market in Harare, Benhura welds steel frames for chairs and grinds off rough edges in the darkness, and then returns to do his manual woodwork in the daylight.

Zimbabwe, where the economy has recently lurched into a fresh crisis, introduced rotational power cuts of up to 19 hours a day earlier this year, forcing many to do their ironing or cooking in the dead of night.

For Egenia Chiwashira, a resident of the poor Harare suburb of Mbare, the outages are a grim burden.

The mother of three in her 40s says she can barely afford to feed her family, let alone pay for a generator.

'We are in darkness'

"To cook porridge for my children needs electricity, also for me to prepare myself something to eat," Chiwashira said, while stoking a fire she had made outside her house to prepare supper.

"We are always in darkness. It's not easy. Life in the city is tough without electricity. You have to buy firewood unlike in rural areas where you can fetch it in forests.

"I can't afford to buy both wood and candles, so my children cannot do their schoolwork in the evening."

Zimbabwe last month introduced rolling electricity power cuts known as "load-shedding" due to low water levels at the Kariba hydro-power station, as well as the country's crumbling power infrastructure and lack of funds to pay for energy imports.

The ZESA power utility said cuts would be imposed between 5:00 am and 10:00 am and 5:00 pm and 10:00 pm, but they often last longer.