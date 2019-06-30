DRC targets militia in 'large-scale' army operation after civilian killings

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) leader said on Sunday he had ordered the army to launch a "large-scale" operation against armed groups in the restive east after the killings of scores of civilians.

"I've ordered our armed forces to carry out large-scale operations in the territories of Djugu and Mahagi" in the volatile Ituri province, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Sunday in the capital Kinshasa.

He added that the offensive would extend to South Kivu province to put a "definite end" to the dozens of militias roaming the lawless, mineral-rich region, where millions of lives were lost in a 1998-2003 war.

The instability has forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes, the UN refugee agency has said, with people escaping unrest in Djugu territory especially.

At least 160 civilians have died in Ituri since June 10, according to local authorities who blame the Ngudjolo militia for the violence.

The army announced last week it had taken control of the group's stronghold in an offensive backed by the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco.