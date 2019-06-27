'Shunning is not the answer': Mo Salah says Warda can change

Egypt star Mohamed Salah said exiled team-mate Amr Warda "shouldn't be sent straight to the guillotine" after the forward was banished from the squad over mounting sexual harassment allegations.

The 25-year-old Warda was excluded ahead of Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo after sexual harassment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms.

Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda's alleged lewd comments.

The decision came hours after another viral clip posted on Twitter by a social media user showed him apparently exposing himself to her. AFP cannot verify the authenticity of the brief video.