Nigerian troops repel jihadist attack on military base: army

Nigerian troops have thwarted a Boko Haram attack on a military formation in the volatile northeast, killing dozens of jihadists, the army said Thursday.

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in seven gun trucks and motorcycles stormed the base at Goniri, Yobe state on Wednesday evening, army spokesman Sagir Musa said in a statement.

The ambush "resulted in the annihilation of dozens of terrorists", while many fled with injuries, he said.

Five gun trucks, weapons and rounds of amunition were recovered from the jihadists, while their motorcycles were destroyed.