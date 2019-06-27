Gambian ex-dictator 'handpicked' women for rape, abuse: HRW

Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh "handpicked" women whom he would rape or sexually coerce, offering cash, gifts and other privileges in exchange, international rights groups said on Wednesday.

"Yahya Jammeh treated Gambian women like his personal property," said US attorney Reed Brody of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"But rape and sexual assault are crimes, and Jammeh is not above the law, and no woman is beneath it."

Jammeh ruled the tiny West African state for 22 years before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea after losing elections to opposition candidate Adama Barrow in December 2016.

His regime was notorious for its brutality and corruption, but this is the first time that his sexual abuse of women has been extensively and publicly documented.

The investigation, by HRW and a Swiss NGO, TRIAL international, is based on evidence from several women, eight former Gambian officials and several other witnesses, they said.

Jammeh had "protocol girls" who were required to be on call to provide him with sex, according to their report, issued in Dakar, the capital of neighbouring Senegal.

He "handpicked young women to satisfy his sexual fantasies," according to a top aide quoted in the report.