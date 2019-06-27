Africa

Ethiopia police arrest 56 members of Amhara political party - party spokesman

By Reuters - 27 June 2019 - 12:04
The arrests follow a failed coup attempt over the weekend,
The arrests follow a failed coup attempt over the weekend,
Image: File

Ethiopian police have arrested 56 members of an Amhara political party following a failed coup attempt in the region over the weekend, the party's spokesman said on Thursday.

The arrests happened in the capital of Addis Ababa, said Christian Tadele, spokesman for the National Movement of Amhara, an increasingly popular ethnocentric party founded last year and a rival to the Amhara party in the EPRDF coalition.

The police and prime minister's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ethiopia holds funeral service for murdered army chief

Ethiopia on Tuesday held a funeral service for its army chief who was assassinated by his bodyguard over the weekend, an incident believed linked to ...
News
2 days ago

Ethiopia army chief, local officials killed amid regional ‘coup’ bid

The latest unrest in the Horn of Africa nation flared on Saturday afternoon in Amhara, one of nine autonomous regions, when a “hit squad” attacked a ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X