Africa

Zambia ex-minister denies graft after British aid freeze

By AFP - 26 June 2019 - 13:28
Emerine Kabanshi was community development and social services minister when Britain alleged malpractice.
Image: 123RF Stock image/ dizanna

A Zambian former minister on Wednesday denied corruption charges over allegations that led Britain to suspend aid to the southern African country last year.

Emerine Kabanshi, 54, who was arrested last month, appeared in court in Lusaka on corruption charges alleged to have been committed after June 2017.

Kabanshi was community development and social services minister when Britain alleged malpractice.

According to court documents, she faces accusations over how Zambian postal services were engaged to distribute welfare grant payments to the poor.

"I understand the charges and plead not guilty," Kabanshi, who is on bail, told magistrate Lameck Mwale.

The trial date was set for August 13.

Britain froze aid payments to Zambia last September, highlighting concerns of alleged fraud and corruption by the government of President Edgar Lungu, who critics accuse of corruption and increasing authoritarianism.

