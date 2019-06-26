Africa

Eleven dead in militant attack on security forces in Egypt's Sinai - ministry

By Reuters - 26 June 2019 - 13:03
Islamic State has claimed the attack, which killed seven police officers and four militants.
Islamic State has claimed the attack, which killed seven police officers and four militants.
Image: zabelin/123rf

Seven Egyptian police officers and four militants were killed in a clash in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The clash took place late on Tuesday when militants attacked forces stationed southwest of the city of Arish, the ministry said in a statement.

Islamic State claimed the attack, saying it had carried out simultaneous raids on military positions in Arish, according to a statement carried on the group's Amaq news agency.

Egypt says 4 suspected Islamists killed in Sinai

Egyptian security forces killed four suspected jihadists in restive North Sinai allegedly involved in a deadly attack this week on a police ...
News
2 weeks ago

Security sources said the militants had used more than 10 four-wheel vehicles in coordinated attacks at four sites.

Egyptian security forces have been battling Islamist militants in the Sinai Peninsula for years and launched a counter-insurgency campaign in the area in February 2018.

Earlier this month militants attacked a checkpoint in North Sinai, an assault that left eight security personnel dead according to the interior ministry.

Egypt kills 14 suspected militants in raid after Sinai attack

Egyptian security forces have killed 14 suspected militants during a raid carried out in the restive Sinai Peninsula in response to a deadly ...
News
2 weeks ago

Egypt kills 40 'terrorists' in crackdown after Giza attack

The couple, both aged 56, were in the seafood business and holidaying in Egypt when the tragedy occurred, Quynh's younger brother said
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Armed robbers get away with R25,000
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X