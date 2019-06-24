Zim dollar returns as Mnangagwa outlaws SA rand and US dollar

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has effectively outlawed the use of a multi-currency payment system, which is seen as an attempt to stop the country's ever-rising black market exchange rate.

The surprise move comes a few days after Mnangagwa told journalists that the country would have a new currency by March next year.

In a government gazette published on Monday, the president said: “The British pound, US dollar, South African rand, Botswana pula and any other foreign currency whatsoever shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transaction in Zimbabwe.”