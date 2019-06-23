Zambia’s president collision course with mining giant

If mounting foreign debt, an anaemic currency and stagnating growth aren’t enough, President Edgar Lungu’s move to break up Zambia’s largest copper mining firm threatens an investor exodus and thousands of job losses.

Higher taxes on the mining sector were supposed to help Zambia with its debt problem, but Lungu has taken a hardline approach with international mining companies, accusing them of failing to pay taxes and threatening to expel them from the country. “Government will not take kindly to any form of arm-twisting,” he told a recent mining and energy conference.

“Government’s expectation is for investors to operate within the confines of the law — failure to do so will result in government imposing sanctions and disengaging with the unwilling parties.” The latest rhetoric follows a series of fiery speeches by Lungu condemning London-based Vedanta mining company, the majority shareholder in KCM, the country’s largest copper producer.

Zambia holds a minority stake though a state-owned firm. Lungu, 62, has pledged to dissolve KCM, threatening Vedanta with “divorce” and saying “enough is enough” in the dispute over taxes — winning cheers from his supporters.

Zambia’s High Court last month appointed a provisional administrator charged with selling off KCM’s assets. Companies from Turkey, Russia, India, Canada and China are all interested in buying the Vedenta unit, Lungu told Bloomberg News this past week, adding that talks on a sale could be completed within one month.