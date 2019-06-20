Tanzanian court sentences 3 Muslims to death for murder

A court in Tanzania has sentenced three Muslims to be hanged for decapitating four Christians in 2015 during an outbreak of violence fuelled by religion, a legal source said.

The East African country maintains the death penalty on its statutes, although nobody has been executed since 1994.

High Court Justice Lameck Mlacha in the northwestern town of Bukoba on Wednesday found the three guilty of murder, the source in the court clerk's office told AFP, asking not to be named.

The conviction was partially based on a video in which all three men appeared to acknowledge to police and local officials that the crime was motivated by religious convictions, added the source.

They killed their victims on November 11, 2015 and left headless bodies to be found at Katoma in the Bukoba district.