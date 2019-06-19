Senegal shines in showcase for female tech innovation

Barcode health cards, mobile apps for victims of violence and an online legal platform are just some of the ideas showing the direction of female digital pioneers in Africa, with Senegalese innovators in the spotlight.

The Senegalese capital Dakar this month hosted the first African edition of "Digital Women's Day", which for the previous seven years had taken place in Paris.

More than 650 people and 26 corporations attended the event where innovators displayed tech creations, often to tackle daily problems women face and inspired by their own circumstances.

Organisers say Dakar - one of the first African cities to offer free internet access - has ambitions as a budding start-up hub with plans to create 35,000 direct jobs in new technologies by 2025.

"Dakar is among the top 10 digital cities in Africa, with incubators for start-ups and major investors," said Delphine Remy-Boutang, the event's founder.