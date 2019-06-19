In his remit: African fintech entrepreneur helps migrants move money

The money transfer business is personal for Ismail Ahmed.

It was cash wired by his family that allowed him to make the final leg of his journey from escaping fighting in his native Somaliland to London in 1988 to take up a university scholarship.

Today, Ahmed leads WorldRemit, one of a handful of fintech firms that is upending the remittances business that has long been dominated by three US firms - Western Union, MoneyGram and Ria - as well as banks.

Piggybacking on the development of mobile money systems in Africa and other developing countries, these fintech firms offer migrant labourers a more convenient way to send money home at a lower cost.

The market for personal transfers is sizeable, with the World Bank putting it at $689 billion in 2018. Some $529 billion of that was sent to people in developing nations, an increase of 9.6 percent from the previous year.