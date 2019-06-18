UN humanitarian chief deplores deadly bombings in Nigeria

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria has condemned the multiplesuicide bombings in the volatile northeast that killed 30 people, including a community volunteer and injured 40 others.

"This is another terribly sad day for civilians in northeast Nigeria and for the humanitarians who are working to help them," Edward Kallon said in a statement late Monday.

"The UN and its partners deplore these abhorrent acts of violence and call for those responsible for these attacks to be swiftly brought to justice," he said.

"Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims in Konduga. We hope all those injured can access the urgent medical attention they require and wish them a full recovery," he added.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV on Sunday evening.