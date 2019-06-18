Burundi suspends last independent civil rights group

The East African state of Burundi has suspended the country's last independent civil rights group, accusing it of "disturbing peace and public order."

A ministerial order, seen by AFP on Tuesday, applies to an NGO called Parcem, which campaigns for good governance.

Its activities "are suspended" indefinitely, according to the document, signed by Interior Minister Pascal Barandagiye.

Burundi has been in crisis since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third term and was re-elected in elections boycotted by most of the opposition.

At least 1,200 people were killed and more than 400,000 displaced in violence that the UN says was mostly carried out by state security forces.

Independent NGOs were suspended for contesting Nkurunziza's plans for a third term.

Parcem was also initially suspended in 2015 but was allowed to resume its activities when its legal representative accepted conditions imposed by the authorities.